Mali delegation visits TDAP

KARACHI-A 6-member delegation from the Republic of Mali visited TDAP the other day and met Chief Executive TDAP Muhammad Zubair Motiwala.

The delegation represented the Mali’s Ministry of Industry & Commerce, Ministry of Agriculture and the relevant organizations for the plant protection, and phyto-sanitary controls in Mali. The delegation discussed the ongoing ban on the imports of Mali cotton in Pakistan, and the way forward to fulfil the requirements in order to get the ban removed. The delegates apprised CE-TDAP and DG-Textiles & Leather division, TDAP about the meetings they had with different organizations in Pakistan related to the issue.

CE-TDAP discussed the prospects of enhancing mutual trade and investment between the two countries. It was suggested to the delegation that the Republic of Mali can import value added textiles’ products from Pakistan, which have the usage of the Mali’s cotton imported into Pakistan, once the ban is removed. The delegation expressed its gratitude to TDAP in facilitating them during their 2-week long visit to Pakistan.

SEMINAR ON EXPORT FACILITATION SERVICES

The TDAP Lahore in collaboration with State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) organized a seminar on export facilitation services, at the State Bank of Pakistan Lahore. The seminar featured speakers such as Ahson Waqas, Additional Director of the Exchange Policy Department (EPD), Yasar Arafat, Joint Director of EPD, and Tariq Riaz, Chief Manager of SBP Lahore. The participants received insights into the State Bank of Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Facilitation Desk, its complaint redressal mechanism, the Non-Resident Rupee account (NRRA), and the facilitation of payments through the Asian Clearing Union (ACU).