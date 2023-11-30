Media plays vital role in stabilising democracy: KP CM

PESHAWAR - The caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Wednesday visited the Pe­shawar Press Club, where he in­augurated a 25 KV solar system which has been installed at a cost of Rs.6.4 million.

The newly installed solar sys­tem will save up to Rs. 2.00 mil­lion annually in terms of elec­tricity bills. Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Barris­ter Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, secretary Informa­tion Abdul Jabbar Shah and Di­rector General Information & PRs Muhammad Imran were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the inaugura­tion ceremony of solar system, Chief Minister said that incum­bent caretaker provincial gov­ernment has launched “Pros­perous Pakhtunkhwa Program” under which multiple initiatives would be taken for the wellbe­ing and prosperity of people across the province. “We have to improve our governance system keeping in view the principles and requirements of public ser­vice delivery so as to effective­ly resolve the issues being faced by general public at their door steps,” he said.

He added that the caretaker provincial government has al­ready launched a comprehen­sive drive against all the issues related to general public includ­ing drugs, street crimes, adul­teration, hoarding, self-made price hiking, vehicular traffic problems, encroachments and revenue-related issues.

However, he said that the government will also need the cooperation and guidance of media in the operation against the menace of drugs add­ing that drugs peddlers have emerged as the most danger­ous enemy of our young gener­ation, as they have made even educational institutions their stronghold for that nefarious purpose, and that’s why, strug­gle against them will need to have cooperation from all the sections of society especially journalists.

Touching upon other reform initiatives, CM Arshad Hus­sain Shah said that training programs would be arranged for farmers as well as people through Agriculture and Live­stock departments in order to have better production. We have provided public service delivery programs to all minis­tries and departments, the ben­efits of which will reach the peo­ple very soon, he said.

Besides the government has devised “Human Capital Ex­port Strategy” which is aimed at providing employment oppor­tunities to our youth, he add­ed and said that some five lac youth would be sent abroad in the next year for employment under the said strategy; they would be imparted profession­al and technical skills according to their capabilities, thereby en­abling them to get better job op­portunities abroad.

The chief minister further said that the government has also devised a comprehen­sive strategy for education and health sectors with the purpose to make our health and educa­tion system compatible with the requirements of modern era.

The Chief Minister in his ad­dress, said that media is indis­pensable for any democratic so­ciety; Media has always played an important role in stabling the democracy and highlighting public issues. Besides media is an effective mean of communi­cation between people and the government and that’s why it is considered as the fourth pillar of the state.

Arshad Hussain Shah has termed Journalism as a great mission and said that the work of a journalist was very difficult as he performed his profession­al duties round the clock and raised the voice of truth putting his own life into risks.

The chief minister has also appreciated the profession­al role of journalist communi­ty in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dur­ing the war against terrorism and said that our journalists have undoubtedly performed their professional duties in un­favorable conditions, which is unprecedented in the whole world. The chief minister Ar­shad Hussain Shah on this oc­casion also announced a spe­cial grant of Rs.30 million for the Peshawar Press Club.