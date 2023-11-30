Thursday, November 30, 2023
Met Office forecast rainfall in Islamabad, Potohar region

Met Office forecast rainfall in Islamabad, Potohar region
Web Desk
12:39 PM | November 30, 2023
National

Rainfall is expected in Islamabad and Potohar region on Thursday (today) while the upper parts of the country will receive snow over the mountains.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rainfall in some parts of upper KP, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir, while snowfall at mountains.

Smog and fog will likely to engulf plain areas of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the morning.

The weather will remain cloudy in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Most of districts of Baluchistan will experience dry weather, while cold weather in northern districts of the province.

Web Desk

National

