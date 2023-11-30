Minister drives skilled development initiative in merged dists

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister for Merged Tribal Districts’ Affairs, Technical Education, Industries, and Commerce, Dr. Aamer Abdullah, has directed the utilization of available resources within the technical education department for providing skilled development and professional training to the youth of merged tribal districts under the Accelerated Skilled Development program. He emphasized the necessity of formalizing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) for this purpose.
Dr. Abdullah also stressed the inclusion of olive grafting and other relevant training courses in the areas of Orakzai, Bajaur, and Waziristan within the special program. He further requested comprehensive data on trained and employed skilled workers participating in this program. This directive was issued during a briefing held on Wednesday, highlighting the Accelerated Skilled Development Program launched by the Department of Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education specifically for the merged districts.