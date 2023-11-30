Thursday, November 30, 2023
Minister drives skilled development initiative in merged dists

Our Staff Reporter
November 30, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s caretaker Minister for Merged Tribal Districts’ Affairs, Technical Edu­cation, Industries, and Commerce, Dr. Aamer Abdullah, has directed the utilization of avail­able resources within the technical education department for provid­ing skilled development and professional training to the youth of merged tribal districts under the Accelerated Skilled Development program. He emphasized the ne­cessity of formalizing a Memorandum of Under­standing (MoU) with the Technical Education and Vocational Training Au­thority (TEVTA) for this purpose.

Dr. Abdullah also stressed the inclusion of olive grafting and other relevant training courses in the areas of Orakzai, Bajaur, and Waziristan within the special pro­gram. He further re­quested comprehensive data on trained and em­ployed skilled workers participating in this pro­gram. This directive was issued during a brief­ing held on Wednesday, highlighting the Accel­erated Skilled Develop­ment Program launched by the Department of In­dustries, Commerce, and Technical Education spe­cifically for the merged districts.

