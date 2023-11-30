Thursday, November 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Minister hosts open court on climate, wildlife

Our Staff Reporter
November 30, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -   Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa recently hosted an online Open Court aimed at addressing public grievances and gathering insights on climate change, forests, the environ­ment, and wildlife.

Chaired by the caretaker provincial minister for food, agriculture, live­stock, and forests, Asif Rafiq, the fo­rum witnessed the active participation of key officials, including Secretary Na­zar Hussain Shah from the Department of Climate Change, Forests, Environ­ment, and Wildlife, Anwar Khan from the Environmental Protection Agency, and District Forest Officers. Present­ing the challenges encountered by the department, Provincial Minister Asif Rafiq urged swift measures to tack­le these issues, seeking engagement with the public. 

The session incorporated valuable suggestions from the attendees.

Rafiq reiterated the government’s dedication to streamlining service de­livery by initiating the Online Open Court, emphasizing the province’s proactive stance in combating glob­al climate challenges for its citizens’ well-being.

Pakistan, Kuwait sign multi-billion dollar pacts

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1701242189.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023