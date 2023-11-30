Minister hosts open court on climate, wildlife

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recently hosted an online Open Court aimed at addressing public grievances and gathering insights on climate change, forests, the environment, and wildlife.
Chaired by the caretaker provincial minister for food, agriculture, livestock, and forests, Asif Rafiq, the forum witnessed the active participation of key officials, including Secretary Nazar Hussain Shah from the Department of Climate Change, Forests, Environment, and Wildlife, Anwar Khan from the Environmental Protection Agency, and District Forest Officers. Presenting the challenges encountered by the department, Provincial Minister Asif Rafiq urged swift measures to tackle these issues, seeking engagement with the public.
The session incorporated valuable suggestions from the attendees.
Rafiq reiterated the government’s dedication to streamlining service delivery by initiating the Online Open Court, emphasizing the province’s proactive stance in combating global climate challenges for its citizens’ well-being.