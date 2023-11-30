Minister hosts open court on climate, wildlife

PESHAWAR - Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa recently hosted an online Open Court aimed at addressing public grievances and gathering insights on climate change, forests, the environ­ment, and wildlife.

Chaired by the caretaker provincial minister for food, agriculture, live­stock, and forests, Asif Rafiq, the fo­rum witnessed the active participation of key officials, including Secretary Na­zar Hussain Shah from the Department of Climate Change, Forests, Environ­ment, and Wildlife, Anwar Khan from the Environmental Protection Agency, and District Forest Officers. Present­ing the challenges encountered by the department, Provincial Minister Asif Rafiq urged swift measures to tack­le these issues, seeking engagement with the public.

The session incorporated valuable suggestions from the attendees.

Rafiq reiterated the government’s dedication to streamlining service de­livery by initiating the Online Open Court, emphasizing the province’s proactive stance in combating glob­al climate challenges for its citizens’ well-being.