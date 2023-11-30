Thursday, November 30, 2023
Mirpurkhas Police conducts raids against gutka dealers

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 30, 2023
Regional, Karachi

Mirpurkhas-Station House Officer (SHO) Satellite Town Vijay Kumar on Wednesday on the special instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Adil Memon, alongwith the special team carried out raids against the gutka selling elements in the limits of Kak Bangla village. According to the police, during the operation three dealers namely Muhammad Rizwan son of Muhammad Siddique Bhatti, Muhammad Mohsin son of Muhammad Rafiq, Muhammad Gulzar son of Muhammad Akhtar residents of Karachi were arrested while Naeem alias Neema managed to escape. During the operation, 70 bags of Mainpuri guttka and Mazda No 6118 were recovered from the dealers’ possession. A case has been registered and further investigation was in progress.

