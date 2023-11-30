Thursday, November 30, 2023
NADRA participates in trustech exhibition in Paris
November 30, 2023
PARIS  -  Lieutenant General Mu­hammad MunirAfsar, Chairman of the National Database and Registra­tion Authority (NADRA)is representing Pakistan at a 3-day exhibition of TRUSTECH 2023 which opened today in Paris and will continue till November 30, 2023. In his speech before TRUST­ECHaudience, the Chaiman NADRA highlighted the evolving role of NADRA since its establishment in 2000 and briefed all about the accomplishments of the organization inclusive of ID documents (na­tional identity card, overseas card; etc.), financial systems (mobile/branch-less banking, remittances, pension disbursement; etc.), e-governance (online visa, taxation system, e-passport, legal inheritance; etc.), health & education (vaccination system, schol­arship programs; etc.) and social protection (disas­ter relief programs, subsidy programs; etc.).

