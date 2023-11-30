NADRA participates in trustech exhibition in Paris

PARIS - Lieutenant General Muhammad MunirAfsar, Chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA)is representing Pakistan at a 3-day exhibition of TRUSTECH 2023 which opened today in Paris and will continue till November 30, 2023. In his speech before TRUSTECHaudience, the Chaiman NADRA highlighted the evolving role of NADRA since its establishment in 2000 and briefed all about the accomplishments of the organization inclusive of ID documents (national identity card, overseas card; etc.), financial systems (mobile/branch-less banking, remittances, pension disbursement; etc.), e-governance (online visa, taxation system, e-passport, legal inheritance; etc.), health & education (vaccination system, scholarship programs; etc.) and social protection (disaster relief programs, subsidy programs; etc.).