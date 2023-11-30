Thursday, November 30, 2023
Netsol, AMT enter PSC Cricket League final

STAFF REPORT
November 30, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Netsol and AMT have booked berths in the 7th Premier Super Corporate (PSC) Cricket League after winning their respective semifinals played here at Ittefaq Cricket Ground.  Digital Service and AMT teams faced each other in the first semifinal played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground. Digital Service team scored 128 runs in 20 overs which AMT achieved in 17 overs at the loss of five players.  In the second semifinal, Netsol outplayed Uni Software. Batting first, Uni Soft scored 150 runs in 19 overs. 

In reply, Netsol completed the target in the 17th over with the loss of two players. Now, Netsol and AMT teams will compete in the final on December 2.

 

