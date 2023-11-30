No two-state solution to Palestine issue, says Naeemur Rehman

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that Palestine is the land of Palestinians and Israel is an illegitimate creation, so there is no two-state solution to the issue.

He expressed these views while addressing the media at the Palestine Solidarity March, taken out in Karachi, here on Wednesday.

JI leaders Zahid Askari, Qazi Sadaruddin, Sohaib Ahmed, Youth leader Hashim Abdali, Abdullah Mutaqi of the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association among a large number of JI workers participated in the march.

On the occasion while elaborating his viewpoint, the JI leader said that someone can’t just trespass into some others home, torture them, kill them and then the neighbours would say that lets divided the home between the dweller and the trespasser.

It can’t be a solution, it would be injustice and facilitation to the criminal, he added.

The JI leader welcomed the idea of the solidarity march and said that people of conscience across the world have been protesting against Israel as Hamas leader Ismael Hania has appealed to continue the protest.

He said that unfortunately those in the corridors of powers in Pakistan don’t take any practical step against Israeli terrorism, despite having resources, neither do they condemn Israel properly just to please the United States.

He said that the JI would continue activism as well as fund raising for Palestinian brothers and sisters.