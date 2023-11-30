Pakistan for global efforts to tackle migrants smuggling

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday called for global collaboration to tackle the migrants smuggling.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani ad­dressed the International Conference on Global Alliance to Counter Migrant Smuggling in Brussels in this regard. In his speech, Jilani underscored the need for impactful international collaboration to create effective regulatory structures to tackle mi­grants smuggling while incentivizing legal means for human mobility.

The Foreign Minister was on a two-day visit to Brussels, Belgium, at the invitation of the Europe­an Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johans­son. Jilani emphasized the need for legal pathways for migration to curb irregular migration and mi­grant smuggling. He also highlighted the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan to curb ir­regular migration.

On the sidelines of the Conference, the For­eign Minister held meetings with senior Europe­an Union’s officials and members of the European Parliament. In his meeting with EU Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, the Foreign Min­ister welcomed the progress under the recently launched Migration and Mobility Dialogue, includ­ing opening of legal pathways for migration and operationalization of Talent Partnership. He also held meeting with Vice President of the Europe­an Parliament and the Rapporteur of the new GSP Plus Scheme, Heidi Hautala, Chairperson of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Af­fairs, David Macalister, and EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpalinen.

Terming the GSP Plus as a template for mutually beneficial economic cooperation, the Foreign Min­ister expressed the hope that the scheme would continue to support developing economies with­out adding excessive conditionalities.