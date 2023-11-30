Pakistan, Kuwait sign multi-billion dollar pacts

PM Kakar, Kuwait’s Crown Prince call for further deepening bilateral ties n Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir attends signing ceremony in Kuwait City n PM arrives in Dubai to attend COP-28.

KUWAIT/ ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Wednesday signed at least seven agreements and three Memorandums of Un­derstanding (MoUs) with Kuwait to attract multi-billion dollars invest­ment in various sectors.

The agreements were signed after talks be­tween Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Interior of Kuwait, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al Sabah in Kuwait City on Wednesday.

The agreements were signed in the areas of Food Security/ Agricul­ture, Hydel Power, Wa­ter Supplies, establish­ment of Mining Fund to support mineral indus­try, Technology Zones Development and Man­grove Preservation.

Three MoUs were signed in the fields of culture and art, envi­ronment and sustain­able development.

The Prime Minis­ter termed the agree­ments with Kuwait an­other milestone in the achievements which the Special Investment Fa­cilitation Council plat­form is bringing for the country.

The two leaders ex­pressed great satisfac­tion at the trajectory of relations, agreed to remain in close contact, and take swift steps in further strengthening and deepening of Pakistan-Kuwait re­lations. Underlining the importance of historical brotherly ties between the two countries they reaffirmed the de­sire to strengthen the fraternal ties by transforming them into a mutually re­warding economic partnership.

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was also present during the meeting.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Crown Prince of Ku­wait Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah met on Wednesday and agreed to further deepen the bilateral relationship in diverse fields.

The prime minister reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to its re­lationship with Kuwait and reiterat­ed the desire to further expand bilater­al cooperation in diverse fields, the PM Office’s Media Wing said.

PM Kakar underscored the resolve to forge deeper economic engagement between Pakistan and Kuwait includ­ing trade, energy, information tech­nology, labour, mineral and invest­ments. He expressed satisfaction over the close cooperation between the two countries at multilateral fora.

He appreciated the measures under­taken by Kuwait for the recruitment of Pakistani manpower in the fields of health, security and infrastructure.

The Crown Prince of Kuwait recip­rocated the sentiments of the Prime Minister and reiterated the desire of Kuwaiti leadership to further deepen and broaden bilateral relations with Pakistan.

Caretaker Prime Minister is on a two-day official visit to Kuwait with the primary objective of signing of Memorandum of Understanding in multiple areas, geared to transform the six-decade long bilateral relations into mutually beneficial economic ties. PM given guard of honour at Ku­wait’s Bayan Palace

Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) An­waar-ul-Haq Kakar Wednesday was presented with a guard of honour on his arrival at Bayan Palace. Kuwaiti In­terior Minister Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received the prime minister.

A contingent of Kuwaiti static guards presented a salute to the vis­iting dignitary. The national anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion. The PM was introduced to the members of the Kuwaiti cabinet and officials. Later, the prime minister along with his delegation proceeded to meet the Kuwaiti leadership includ­ing Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar, Energy Minister Muhammad Ali, Commerce Minister Gauhar Ejaz, Climate Change Minister Ahmed Irfan Aslam and Chief Minister (CM) of Pun­jab Mohsin Naqvi accompanied the prime minister. Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday arrived in Dubai, Unit­ed Arab Emirates to attend the 28th United Nations Conference of Parties (COP-28).

Minister for Justice of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Pakistan’s Ambassa­dor to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi and the Pakistani diplomatic staff wel­comed the prime minister at Dubai’s Al-Maktoum airport, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Caretaker Prime Minister Kakar will head the Pakistani delegation at the 28th Conference of Parties (COP-28), besides he will also attend the World Climate Action Summit on De­cember 01-02.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Ab­bas Jilani, Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Caretaker Min­ister for Climate Change Ahmed Irfan Aslam and Caretaker Energy Minister Muhammad Ali will also participate in COP-28.

The COP28 summit is being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which officially begins on Thursday (Novem­ber 30) and runs through December 12.

COP “Conference of the Parties,” re­fers to signatories of the UN Frame­work Convention on Climate Change, an agreement which was signed by over 150 governments in 1992.

COP28 is the 28th annual summit which will bring leaders from around the globe. About 70,000 participants are expected to attend the event in­cluding various heads of state and government, climate envoys, experts, business leaders, indigenous groups, activists, diplomats and others.

The conference will seek agreement on goals and strategies to address the climate crisis.