Thursday, November 30, 2023
Patients suffer as YDA strike persists in DIK

APP
November 30, 2023
DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   The Young Doctors Association’s (YDA) ongoing strike at District Head­quarters (DHQ) hospital, Mufti Mehmood Hospital, and the Wom­en’s hospital has left many under­privileged patients at the mercy of their Creator.

Poor patients from various are­as of Dera Ismail Khan and neigh­boring districts found them­selves without adequate medical care as the strike, initiated in support of suspended doctor Dr. Shehryar, entered its fourth day. The YDA’s suspension of elective services, including outpatient de­partments across these major hospitals, added to the plight of patients.

Dr. Adil Wazir, President of YDA DI Khan, highlighted that the strike stemmed from Dr. Shehryar’s sus­pension without valid cause. He mentioned the additional suspen­sions of four other colleagues, em­phasizing these actions occurred abruptly and without proper in­vestigation.

Dr. Wazir stressed ongoing nego­tiations with the administration. Demands included the reversal of their colleagues’ suspensions and the replacement of the soon-to-re­tire Head of Department (HoD) of the medical ward, Dr. Ehsan.

APP

