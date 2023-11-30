Patients suffer as YDA strike persists in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Young Doctors Association’s (YDA) ongoing strike at District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital, Mufti Mehmood Hospital, and the Women’s hospital has left many underprivileged patients at the mercy of their Creator.
Poor patients from various areas of Dera Ismail Khan and neighboring districts found themselves without adequate medical care as the strike, initiated in support of suspended doctor Dr. Shehryar, entered its fourth day. The YDA’s suspension of elective services, including outpatient departments across these major hospitals, added to the plight of patients.
Dr. Adil Wazir, President of YDA DI Khan, highlighted that the strike stemmed from Dr. Shehryar’s suspension without valid cause. He mentioned the additional suspensions of four other colleagues, emphasizing these actions occurred abruptly and without proper investigation.
Dr. Wazir stressed ongoing negotiations with the administration. Demands included the reversal of their colleagues’ suspensions and the replacement of the soon-to-retire Head of Department (HoD) of the medical ward, Dr. Ehsan.