PHF names national junior hockey squad for FIH Junior World Cup 2023

LAHORE-Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Chief Selector Olympian Asif Bajwa has announced an 18-member junior hockey squad to participate in the FIH Junior Hockey World Cup 2023, to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, between December 5 and 16.

Addressing a press conference here at the PHF Headquarters on Wednesday, Asif Bajwa said that 18 man had been picked for the mega event, adding that Hanan Shahid will lead the team. He announced two reserves in case of injury to some player. Other notables present were Member Selection Committee Anjum Saeed, Manager Lt Col (R) Asif Naz Khokhar and Head Coach Roelant Oltmans.

The team officials will include team manager Lt Col (R) Asif Naz Khokhar, head coach Roelant Oltmans, coaches Olympian Shakeel Abbasi, International Muhammad Ali, International Muhammad Asif, Physiotherapist Muhammad Aslam and Video Analyst Nadeem Lodhi.

The 18-member squad includes Ali Raza, Abdul Rafay Sajid (goalkeepers), Arbaaz Ahmed, Muhammad Sufyan Khan, Ehtsham Aslam, Aqeel Ahmed, Abdul Manan, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqub, Zikaria Hayat, Muhammad Hayat, Ghazanfar Ali, Ali Murtaza, Arshad Liaquat, Abdul Hanan Shahid (Captain), Abdul Rehman, Umar Mustafa, Abuzar, Abdul Qayyum are included while the reserve players include Basharat Ali and Arbaaz Ayaz.