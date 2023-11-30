PML-N celebrates Nawaz Sharif’s acquittal in Avenfield reference case

LAHORE - The PML-N workers and leaders joyously celebrated Mian Nawaz Sharif’s acquittal in the Avenfield case as the party leader returned to Raiwind from Islamabad on Wednesday evening.

Upon Mian Nawaz Sharif’s arrival at the Raiwind home, Maryam Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed her father. Family members and leaders extended congratulations to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for his acquittal in the Avenfield reference, expressing profound gratitude.

Former Prime Minister and President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Shehbaz Sharif, conveyed his appreciation for the party leader’s acquittal in the Avenfield reference. He expressed gratitude to God Almighty for vindicating the stance of his leader and elder brother. Shehbaz also extended congratulations to the Pakistani nation on the acquittal of party Quaid Nawaz Sharif.

In a show of admiration, Shehbaz praised Maryam Nawaz Sharif for facing the challenges with courage, patience, and unparalleled bravery. He commended the party leaders and workers who unwaveringly believed in the innocence of their leader, saluting their bravery and steadfast support. Shehbaz acknowledged the resilience of his brave leader, emphasizing that Nawaz Sharif never lost courage even in the most challenging moments of life. Additionally, he expressed gratitude to the judiciary for dispensing justice.

Meanwhile, local party leader Khawaja Imran Nazir, Saiful Malook Khokar, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, and party workers joined the celebrations, distributing sweets to mark the occasion. Imran Nazir asserted that Mian Nawaz Sharif had been unfairly penalized for his public service, highlighting that time had proven the falseness of the cases against him. PML-N workers and leaders distributed sweets, sharing in the joy of the significant moment.