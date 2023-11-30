PML-N Sindh president writes ECP for level-playing field in province

KARACHI-The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) has requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure a fair and level-playing field for all political parties contesting the upcoming elections in Sindh province.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, Sindh PML-N President Bashir Memon alleged that a corrupt network is operating in the province and that the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is using the local administration to its advantage.

Memon further claimed that the Sindh government is transferring PSP officers to other districts to influence the elections. He called on the ECP to investigate these allegations and take steps to ensure a free and fair electoral process in Sindh.

Memon also expressed concerns about the neutrality of the bureaucracy in Sindh, saying that the chief minister is being held hostage by his own administration. He called for a thorough investigation into the guidance being provided by the chief minister. The PML-N is one of the main rivals of the PPP in Sindh and is hoping to make gains in the upcoming elections. However, the party’s concerns about the fairness of the electoral process could cast a shadow over the polls. The ECP has yet to respond to the PML-N’s letter.