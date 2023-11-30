Thursday, November 30, 2023
PN participates in exercise Ayyildiz in Turkiye

Staff Reporter
November 30, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Navy Special Service Group SSG(N) par­ticipated in bilateral Spe­cial Operations Forces (SOF) Exercise ‘AYYILDIZ 2023’ with Turkish Su Alt? Taarruz (SAT) at Istanbul, Turkiye. According to a press release received here on Wednesday, the exercise is regularly con­ducted in Pakistan and Tur­kiye alternately. The aim of the exercise was to strength­en military relationships, improve coordination & in­teroperability and exchange of professional expertise in the Special Operations Forc­es (SOF) domain. During ex­ercise several basic to ad­vanced-level exercises were conducted. The Exer­cise AYYILDIZ-2023 proved highly beneficial to enhance professional acumen of SOFs and is a testimony to the long-lasting brotherly rela­tions of the two countries, said the press release.

Staff Reporter

