PN participates in exercise Ayyildiz in Turkiye

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy Special Service Group SSG(N) par­ticipated in bilateral Spe­cial Operations Forces (SOF) Exercise ‘AYYILDIZ 2023’ with Turkish Su Alt? Taarruz (SAT) at Istanbul, Turkiye. According to a press release received here on Wednesday, the exercise is regularly con­ducted in Pakistan and Tur­kiye alternately. The aim of the exercise was to strength­en military relationships, improve coordination & in­teroperability and exchange of professional expertise in the Special Operations Forc­es (SOF) domain. During ex­ercise several basic to ad­vanced-level exercises were conducted. The Exer­cise AYYILDIZ-2023 proved highly beneficial to enhance professional acumen of SOFs and is a testimony to the long-lasting brotherly rela­tions of the two countries, said the press release.