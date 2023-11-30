PN participates in exercise Ayyildiz in Turkiye

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy Special Service Group SSG(N) participated in bilateral Special Operations Forces (SOF) Exercise ‘AYYILDIZ 2023’ with Turkish Su Alt? Taarruz (SAT) at Istanbul, Turkiye. According to a press release received here on Wednesday, the exercise is regularly conducted in Pakistan and Turkiye alternately. The aim of the exercise was to strengthen military relationships, improve coordination & interoperability and exchange of professional expertise in the Special Operations Forces (SOF) domain. During exercise several basic to advanced-level exercises were conducted. The Exercise AYYILDIZ-2023 proved highly beneficial to enhance professional acumen of SOFs and is a testimony to the long-lasting brotherly relations of the two countries, said the press release.