Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, mainpuri  

HYDERABAD - Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor and mainpuri from their possession. SHO Forte police station Sub-Inspector Malak Jawed Iqbal under the supervision of DSP City Syed Ahmed Ali Shah during patrolling arrested two suppliers Faheem and Haroon Qureshi and recovered 200 packets of manipuri and 6 bottles of illicit liquor from their possession. Police have registered cases against suspects under Hudood Ordinance and Gutka Act.