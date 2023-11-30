Thursday, November 30, 2023
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, mainpuri  

STAFF REPORT
November 30, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered liquor and mainpuri from their possession. SHO Forte police station Sub-Inspector Malak Jawed Iqbal under the supervision of DSP City Syed Ahmed Ali Shah during patrolling arrested two suppliers Faheem and Haroon Qureshi and recovered 200 packets of manipuri and 6 bottles of illicit liquor from their possession. Police have registered cases against suspects under Hudood Ordinance and Gutka Act.

STAFF REPORT

