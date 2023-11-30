Police locate three individuals in missing persons case

KARACHI-The local police on Wednesday successfully traced three individuals including a woman during a hearing of a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) for recovery of missing persons. According to the report, the police confirmed the trace of three individuals – named Muhammad Iqbal, Saima Bibi, and Shahnawaz – all three were wanted by police in several cases.

The report stated that Muhammad Iqbal is under the custody of Zaman Town police in a case, while the other two are fugitives as a case has been registered against them at Mehmoodabad police station.

The court dismissed the case related to the recovery of the three missing persons.

Earlier this week, the police declared the arrest of a missing person during the Sindh High Court (SHC) hearing of petitions for the recovery of 10 disappeared men.

The police confirmed the arrest of a missing citizen Saddam in its progress in the case. The court dismissed the petition about recovery of Saddam. Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto directed action against the people involved in enforced disappearances. “It is the responsibility of the state to search a missing citizen,” Justice Phulpoto said. “It was said that a missing man Usman has been in Landhi Jail, a letter was written to the jail authorities, but they replied that the man was not in prison,” the investigation officer informed the court. “Record the jail superintendent’s statement, and if required take action against the jail official,” the court directed the IO.