On its 56th Foundation Day, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) reaffirms its commitment to upholding its guiding principles and striving to make Pakistan a democratic, progressive and prosperous nation.

Since its foundation in 1967 by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the PPP has consistently championed the rights of the underprivileged, workers, farmers, and laborers, advocating for a developed, modern, and prosperous Pakistan. Its guiding principles – ‘Islam is our religion, socialism is our economy, democracy is our politics, and the people are the source of power’ – and its slogan ‘Rotti Kapra Makan’ (Bread, Clothing, and Shelter) resonated deeply with the masses, propelling it to become Pakistan’s largest political party.

During its first tenure in government, the PPP, under Bhutto Shaheed’s charismatic leadership, embarked on a transformative journey. It unified the dismembered nation, drafted and unanimously passed the 1973 Constitution, successfully hosted the Islamic Summit Conference, initiated Pakistan’s nuclear program, and introduced national identity cards, introduced land reforms, and provided universal suffrage, empowering the voiceless and marginalised. Shaheed Bhutto also democratised politics, extending political rights to the poor, breaking away from an archaic and elitist system.

The PPP continued its progressive agenda under Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who inherited the mantle of leadership. During her two brief tenures, she fearlessly confronted two dictatorships, championing revolutionary measures to uplift the underprivileged classes.

Carrying forward the legacies of Shaheed Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari, as President, restored democracy and re-energised the party, spearheading the nation through turbulent times. He stabilised the economy, launched the Benazir Income Support Program, the Wasila Haq program, and numerous other initiatives that empowered millions.

The PPP has always been the unsung hero of stabilising the national economy. The government between 2008-2013 had to contend with an average global Brent oil price of $94.95 however the years following that (2014-2022) saw the average price at only $62.80/BL. Despite these daunting global oil prices the PPP government managed to stabilise the economy and bring inflation down from 20.69% to 7.69%. The PPP played a crucial role in stabilising the national economy, evident in its ability to manage economic challenges between 2008-2013. Despite fluctuating global oil prices, inflation was reduced from 20.69% to 7.69%, showcasing the party’s resilience. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s dynamic leadership is expected to bring further stability and prosperity to the economy.

During the PPP’s tenure from 2008-2013, GDP growth recorded a remarkable increase, reaching 4.4%. The government’s successful economic and trade policies led to an 86% growth in the gross national product, with inflation dropping from 25% to 8%. The stock market experienced significant growth, and agricultural prosperity transformed Pakistan from an agricultural commodity importer to an exporter.

The PPP’s ideological difference lies in its focus on investing in the poor to strengthen the economy. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is determined to continue the party’s legacy, aiming to double salaries within five years, provide interest-free loans, and grant land ownership rights to marginalised families.

The party’s commitment to empowering women is evident in initiatives like the BISP and People’s Housing for Flood Effects programs. The Sindh government, under PPP, promised and began implementing the construction of 2 million houses for the poor, ensuring ownership rights for women. Pakistan is poised for a pivotal moment in its history as the upcoming elections approach. The decisions made during this critical juncture will shape the nation’s future trajectory. The PPP under the visionary leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari firmly believes that only elected representatives and institutions can truly embody the will of the people and make decisions that genuinely serve the interests of the nation.

For the PPP, poverty, unemployment, and inflation are the true adversaries. The party advocates for unity and hope, with a vision of public rule (Awami Raj) devoid of discrimination. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari envisions economic empowerment for women, pledging to provide home ownership rights to every woman in a homeless family. The PPP’s economic record during its tenure in government is a testament to its ability to steer the country through challenging times, implement sound economic policies, and deliver tangible benefits to the Pakistani people. The party’s commitment to economic stability, growth, and social justice has left an indelible mark on Pakistan’s economic landscape.

As the PPP celebrates its 56th Foundation Day, it remains dedicated to its guiding principles.

The party, born out of the philosophy of Shaheed Bhutto, continues to champion the rights of the poor and oppressed, promising a future of unity, hope, and equality.

As we renew our pledge on Foundation Day, we salute the martyrs of the party and commit to continuing the struggle for the vision set by Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Ms. Benazir Bhutto under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.