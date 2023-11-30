Thursday, November 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PPP to complete unfinished mission of ZAB, Benazir Bhutto: Bilawal

PPP to complete unfinished mission of ZAB, Benazir Bhutto: Bilawal
Agencies
November 30, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Chairman Pakistan Peoples (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said that his party is determined to complete the unfinished mission of the party’s founding chairman Quaid-i-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) and Chairperson Sha­heed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

In a message on the 56th Founda­tion Day of PPP, he said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had founded the party on political wisdom and a far-reaching vision, following which we have to build a prosperous and strong Pakistan, in which the rights and interests of all countrymen are taken care of equally. Paying glow­ing tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for her unparalleled struggle and sacrifice, he said that Shaheed Bibi resisted dictatorship, centralism and extremism through­out her life and protected the fun­damental rights of the people and fought for their prosperity.

“Bhuttoism as well as the philoso­phy and vision of Shaheed Mohtar­ma Benazir Bhutto are beacons of light in our struggle,” he added.

Pakistan, Kuwait sign multi-billion dollar pacts

Bilawal Bhutto said that the Chi­na-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Eighteenth Amendment, NFC Award, transfer of unfettered presidential powers to the Parlia­ment, Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Baloch­istan, Benazir Income Support Pro­gram (BISP) and “Pakistan Khappy” are reflection of President Asif Ali Zardari’s vision, adding: “We will carry forward President Zardari’s brilliant and timeless vision to de­velop and strengthen Pakistan.”

He paid glowing tribute to the par­ty workers, who endured the hard­ships of imprisonment and exile, faced flogging, and bravely kissed the gallows for the sake of democ­racy in the country. He also reiterat­ed that the party will not let the sac­rifices of its great cadres go in vain. Chairman PPP once again expressed solidarity with the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kash­mir (IIOJK) and strongly supported their right to self-determination.

Nawaz closer to contesting polls as court acquits him in graft case

“We will never forget that PPP was founded on the Kashmir issue,” he said, adding that his party would continue to support Kashmiri broth­ers politically, diplomatically and morally till independence from Indi­an occupation of the occupied valley.

The Foundation Day is a day of re­newal for every party office-bear­er and worker, urged Chairman PPP and added: “Today every par­ty worker must pledge to strength­en PPP .” 

He asked the party workers to brace themselves, as February 8 could be a milestone for decisive­ly defeating the age-old traditional politics as well as the politics of ha­tred, division and exploitation, add­ing that the victory of PPP in the upcoming general elections is the guarantee of freedom of 220 million people from the chains of record in­flation, unemployment and poverty. 

“Our morale is high, because farmers, labourers, salaried class, small traders and enlightened peo­ple across the country are with us. Our victory is certain since the youth of Pakistan are now standing firmly on the field with the PPP,” he concluded.

US-made weapons recovered from 8 killed terrorists in SW

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1701291745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023