PPP to complete unfinished mission of ZAB, Benazir Bhutto: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Peoples (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday said that his party is determined to complete the unfinished mission of the party’s founding chairman Quaid-i-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) and Chairperson Sha­heed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

In a message on the 56th Founda­tion Day of PPP, he said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had founded the party on political wisdom and a far-reaching vision, following which we have to build a prosperous and strong Pakistan, in which the rights and interests of all countrymen are taken care of equally. Paying glow­ing tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto for her unparalleled struggle and sacrifice, he said that Shaheed Bibi resisted dictatorship, centralism and extremism through­out her life and protected the fun­damental rights of the people and fought for their prosperity.

“Bhuttoism as well as the philoso­phy and vision of Shaheed Mohtar­ma Benazir Bhutto are beacons of light in our struggle,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the Chi­na-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Eighteenth Amendment, NFC Award, transfer of unfettered presidential powers to the Parlia­ment, Aghaz-e-Haqooq-e-Baloch­istan, Benazir Income Support Pro­gram (BISP) and “Pakistan Khappy” are reflection of President Asif Ali Zardari’s vision, adding: “We will carry forward President Zardari’s brilliant and timeless vision to de­velop and strengthen Pakistan.”

He paid glowing tribute to the par­ty workers, who endured the hard­ships of imprisonment and exile, faced flogging, and bravely kissed the gallows for the sake of democ­racy in the country. He also reiterat­ed that the party will not let the sac­rifices of its great cadres go in vain. Chairman PPP once again expressed solidarity with the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kash­mir (IIOJK) and strongly supported their right to self-determination.

“We will never forget that PPP was founded on the Kashmir issue,” he said, adding that his party would continue to support Kashmiri broth­ers politically, diplomatically and morally till independence from Indi­an occupation of the occupied valley.

The Foundation Day is a day of re­newal for every party office-bear­er and worker, urged Chairman PPP and added: “Today every par­ty worker must pledge to strength­en PPP .”

He asked the party workers to brace themselves, as February 8 could be a milestone for decisive­ly defeating the age-old traditional politics as well as the politics of ha­tred, division and exploitation, add­ing that the victory of PPP in the upcoming general elections is the guarantee of freedom of 220 million people from the chains of record in­flation, unemployment and poverty.

“Our morale is high, because farmers, labourers, salaried class, small traders and enlightened peo­ple across the country are with us. Our victory is certain since the youth of Pakistan are now standing firmly on the field with the PPP,” he concluded.