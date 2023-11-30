Thursday, November 30, 2023
Railways announces 5pc freight rate hike

Railways announces 5pc freight rate hike
November 30, 2023
LAHORE   -  The Pakistan Railways has announced a five per cent increase in freight rates across all categories starting from Friday, December 1. The decision, as per an official notification released on Wednesday, exempts cargo express services 501-Up/502-Dn and 503-Up/504-Dn from the rate adjustment. The revised freight rates table, detailing the calculated rates per ton for distances up to 5000 kilometers, will soon be disseminated to divisional superintendents. These officials are tasked with facilitating the distribution of the updated rates to all stations that cater to goods traffic bookings. This move by Pakistan Railways aims to address economic considerations and ensure sustainability within the freight transportation sector. The impact of this rate adjustment will be closely monitored.

