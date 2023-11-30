Thursday, November 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at various parts of country: PMD

APP
November 30, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills for Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir on Thursday. Isolated hailstorm may also occur at various parts of the country during the period. Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hill is likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Manshera, Abbottabad, Balakot, Mardan, Nowshera, Haripur, Peshawar, Kohat, Kurrum, Bannu, Waziristan, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Khushab, Toba Tek Singh, Okara, Kasur. Rain-wind/thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is likely in Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Smog/fog is likely in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Okara, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surroundings, Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu and Ghotki during morning hours. During the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -05 C, Skardu -03, Kalat -02 and Gupis -01C.

Pakistan, Kuwait sign multi-billion dollar pacts

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1701291745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023