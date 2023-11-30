Shehbaz vows to make KP province cradle of peace, development

LAHORE - As part of the pre-election consultation process with party leaders, former Prime Minister and President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Shahbaz Sharif, held a meeting with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Engineer Amir Maqam and General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi to gather their feedback on the party’s standing in the province. The meeting covered discussions on the party’s organizational issues and preparations for the upcoming general elections, as per a party communique. Engineer Amir Maqam and Murtaza Javed Abbasi briefed the party president on the election preparations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Shahbaz Sharif praised the efforts of the party leadership in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the guidance of Engineer Amir Maqam. Expressing regret over what he perceived as a decade of developmental stagnation during the PTI’s rule, Sharif vowed to revitalize Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aiming to make it a hub of peace and progress. He emphasized the need to accelerate Pakistan’s overall development.
Highlighting the historical sacrifices made by the resilient people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against terrorism, Sharif pledged to prioritize peace and development in the region. Additionally, former MNA Sardar Irfan Dogar, former MPA Chaudhry Mehmoodul Haque, and party leaders Rana Mubashir and Talha Barki briefed Shahbaz Sharif on organizational matters and preparations for the upcoming elections. Sharif appreciated the dedication of party leaders and workers as they geared up for the election season. The party leaders also conveyed their congratulations to Shahbaz Sharif on his brother’s acquittal in the Avenfield reference case, with Sharif attributing the development to the grace of Allah, the prayers of the nation, and the unwavering commitment of party leaders and workers. In a separate meeting, PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif engaged with leaders of the party’s youth and women wings, bringing them on board regarding election-related matters. The discussion included organizational considerations and preparations for the upcoming general elections.