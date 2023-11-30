Thursday, November 30, 2023
Shehbaz vows to make KP province cradle of peace, development

Maryam takes party’s women, youth wings on board on election matters

Our Staff Reporter
November 30, 2023
LAHORE   -  As part of the pre-election con­sultation process with party leaders, former Prime Minister and President of the Pakistan Muslim League (N), Shahbaz Sharif, held a meeting with Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa President En­gineer Amir Maqam and General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi to gather their feedback on the party’s standing in the province. The meeting covered discussions on the party’s organizational is­sues and preparations for the upcoming general elections, as per a party communique. Engi­neer Amir Maqam and Murtaza Javed Abbasi briefed the party president on the election prepa­rations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Shahbaz Sharif praised the ef­forts of the party leadership in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the guidance of Engineer Amir Maqam. Expressing regret over what he perceived as a decade of developmental stagnation dur­ing the PTI’s rule, Sharif vowed to revitalize Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, aiming to make it a hub of peace and progress. He empha­sized the need to accelerate Paki­stan’s overall development.

Highlighting the historical sacrifices made by the resilient people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against terrorism, Sharif pledged to prioritize peace and develop­ment in the region. Additionally, former MNA Sardar Irfan Dogar, former MPA Chaudhry Mehm­oodul Haque, and party lead­ers Rana Mubashir and Talha Barki briefed Shahbaz Sharif on organizational matters and preparations for the upcoming elections. Sharif appreciated the dedication of party leaders and workers as they geared up for the election season. The party leaders also conveyed their con­gratulations to Shahbaz Sharif on his brother’s acquittal in the Avenfield reference case, with Sharif attributing the develop­ment to the grace of Allah, the prayers of the nation, and the unwavering commitment of party leaders and workers. In a separate meeting, PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif engaged with leaders of the party’s youth and women wings, bringing them on board regarding election-related mat­ters. The discussion included organizational considerations and preparations for the up­coming general elections.

