Stakeholders call for resilience, reproductive health integration

LAHORE - Stakeholders at a three-day Consultative Workshop on Strengthening Resilience and Reproductive Health Integration in Punjab have called for resilience and reproductive health integration in the province as it plays a vital role in ensuring the well-being of communities and vulnerable populations during disasters and emergencies.
The workshop was arranged by Save the Children in collaboration with UNFPA.
The opening session was held in Lahore with key stakeholders to deliberate and devise strategies for improving resilience and reproductive health programs in the province.
This initiative is in line with Government of Pakistan’s commitment to FP2030 with its national objectives. The event featured discussions on current scenarios in disasters and emergencies, the importance of Minimum Services Packages (MISP), and the establishment of a Resilience Reference Group in Punjab.
The opening session was attended by DG Health Services Punjab, Dr. Ilyas Gondal and representatives from leading government departments, UN, NGOs and INGOs.
Save the Children Pakistan works towards enhancing national and sub-national capacities in resilience programming, emergency preparedness, and response to ensure the availability of life-saving interventions during humanitarian situations, including reproductive health services and gender-based violence (GBV) response and recovery.
DG Health Services Punjab, Dr. Muhammad Ilyas Gondal while giving his remarks appreciated the holding of this event and said this consultation will help address the critical issues of resilience and reproductive health integration in Punjab.
Dr. Rasheed Ahmed, Humanitarian Analyst, UNFPA briefed the participants on the Resilience Framework and its significance for vulnerable populations and reaffirmed UNFPA’s commitment to support the government and all stakeholders in building resilience in the province. Muhammad Naeem, Director PQEI, Save the Children, said reproductive health is often gravely overlooked in humanitarian relief efforts that prioritize food and emergency medicine.
That’s why Save the Children works with diverse partners, including humanitarian organizations, to ensure women and girls affected by crisis have reproductive health options.”