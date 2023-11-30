Stakeholders call for resilience, reproductive health integration

LAHORE - Stakeholders at a three-day Con­sultative Workshop on Strength­ening Resilience and Reproductive Health Integration in Punjab have called for resilience and reproduc­tive health integration in the prov­ince as it plays a vital role in ensur­ing the well-being of communities and vulnerable populations during disasters and emergencies.

The workshop was arranged by Save the Children in collaboration with UNFPA.

The opening session was held in Lahore with key stakeholders to deliberate and devise strategies for improving resilience and re­productive health programs in the province.

This initiative is in line with Gov­ernment of Pakistan’s commit­ment to FP2030 with its nation­al objectives. The event featured discussions on current scenarios in disasters and emergencies, the importance of Minimum Services Packages (MISP), and the estab­lishment of a Resilience Reference Group in Punjab.

The opening session was attend­ed by DG Health Services Punjab, Dr. Ilyas Gondal and representa­tives from leading government de­partments, UN, NGOs and INGOs.

Save the Children Pakistan works towards enhancing nation­al and sub-national capacities in resilience programming, emergen­cy preparedness, and response to ensure the availability of life-sav­ing interventions during human­itarian situations, including re­productive health services and gender-based violence (GBV) re­sponse and recovery.

DG Health Services Punjab, Dr. Mu­hammad Ilyas Gondal while giving his remarks appreciated the holding of this event and said this consulta­tion will help address the critical is­sues of resilience and reproductive health integration in Punjab.

Dr. Rasheed Ahmed, Human­itarian Analyst, UNFPA briefed the participants on the Resilience Framework and its significance for vulnerable populations and re­affirmed UNFPA’s commitment to support the government and all stakeholders in building resil­ience in the province. Muhammad Naeem, Director PQEI, Save the Children, said reproductive health is often gravely overlooked in hu­manitarian relief efforts that prior­itize food and emergency medicine.

That’s why Save the Children works with diverse partners, in­cluding humanitarian organiza­tions, to ensure women and girls affected by crisis have reproduc­tive health options.”