Thursday, November 30, 2023
Third nationwide polio immunization drive continues

APP
November 30, 2023
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The third nationwide polio immunization campaign of current year continued on Wednesday to vaccinate over 44.3 million children under five years of age in 159 districts.

In a message, Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan urged parents to ensure vaccination of their children during ongoing polio immunization drive.

He said that all thee children deserved a healthy life and future. “We cannot allow a vaccine-preventable disease to continue to harm our children like this.”

He said that protecting children’s well-being was a collective responsibility. “Every country that has eliminated polio so far has done so with the support of communities, parents, religious leaders, and social organizations.”

Dr Nadeem said, “We need the same in Pakistan, for communities to join the government in its fight against polio.”

Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication, Dr Shahzad Baig said: “Polio cases are fewer than they have ever been, yet the virus has shown up in sewage samples in several major cities this year, indicating that some population pockets that have missed out on the vaccine.”

He said: “The programme is continuously reviewing and reassessing its strategies and campaigns.”We will ensure that we find these missed populations and vaccinate them.”

