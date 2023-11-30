Traffic chaos in Larkana

Unlike developed countries where citizens enjoy well-maintained roads and efficient traffic systems, we face deprivation in Sindh, especially in Larkana, where the roads are perilous. Traffic has emerged as a critical issue in the city.
During the morning rush, school-going students and other citizens find it incredibly challenging to reach their destinations on time. This results in a lack of interest and productivity at school and work.
Moreover, the alarming aspect is that during traffic congestion, citizens resort to side streets, leading to minor accidents involving children and causing frustration among families due to disruptive vehicle noise.
The traffic police department has failed to manage traffic effectively in the city. Surprisingly, traffic police sergeants are often seen engrossed in personal activities, such as using mobile phones, having tea, or chatting with colleagues in a corner during their duty.
A plea is extended to the government and concerned authorities to take strict notice and ensure that traffic police sergeants perform their duties better, enforcing traffic rules effectively.
SAYED ZAMIN ALI,
Larkana