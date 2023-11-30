Trans rights rally

In Pakistan, surviving as a transgender individual, like other marginalised identities, means navigating a world that seeks to erase you.
On November 20th, the most oppressed and vulnerable community marked a historic moment with the Sindh Moorat March in Karachi. Transgender persons, pouring in from across Pakistan, added flamboyance and celebrated their presence with the powerful slogan: “existence, resistance, and resilience.” Human rights activists and civil society also joined in support.
During the march, transgender people from various provinces raised placards and banners, advocating for their fundamental rights. Key concerns included the implementation of a transgender quota in the public sector in Sindh, putting an end to hate campaigns leading to hate crimes, and addressing the issue of families disowning transgender individuals, often accepting blood money from murderers.
According to Trans Alliance reports from 2015 to 2022, 91 transgender individuals have been murdered, with over 2000 cases of violence registered. Many cases go unreported due to the lack of complaints or the influence of privileged elites. The transgender community often faces exclusion from society, limited to begging, dancing, or engaging in sex work for survival. Denied education and vocational skills, they endure ridicule for their means of earning a living. Recognition and integration into mainstream society remain contentious issues. Discrimination and deep-rooted prejudices against transgender individuals must be deemed illegal and criminalised for progress to be made.
UMAIR KHAN,
Bajaur.