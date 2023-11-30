Thursday, November 30, 2023
Transfer, postings of D&SJ, AD&SJs ordered

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 30, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Chief Justice and the Judges of Sindh High Court have ordered transfer and posting of one District & Sessions Judge and three Additional D&SJs with immediate effect in the public interest. According to a notification, Zahid Hussain Maitlo, District & Sessions Judge, awaiting posting was transferred and posted as District & Sessions Judge Kashmore at Kandhkot against an existing vacancy.
Sikandar Ameer Pahore, Additional District & Sessions Judge Umerkot was transferred and directed to report to High Court and a post of OSD BS-20 was created for salary purpose. Gada Hussain Abro, Additional District & Session Judge Karachi Central was transferred and posted as OSD High Court Principal seat Karachi against existing vacancy. Hafiz Attaullah Shaikh, Additional District & Session Judge Dadu was transferred and posted as Additional District & Session Judge Karachi Central vice Gada Hussain Abro transfered.

