Tussle erupts between PTI leaders over workers convention

MARDAN - A heated dispute has arisen within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in­volving former provin­cial minister Atif Khan and central senior vice president Sher Afzal Marwat regarding the or­ganization of a workers’ convention, as per party sources.

Allegedly, Sher Afzal Marwat convened meet­ings of PTI workers at various locations across the province, includ­ing the residence of for­mer MPA Amir Farzand. Sources claim that Atif Khan purportedly inter­vened, prohibiting party workers from attending these gatherings.

In a WhatsApp group message, Atif Khan criti­cized Sher Afzal Marwat, insinuating Marwat’s al­leged ties with the es­tablishment, suggesting that such connections allowed the organiza­tion of meetings, which the establishment would otherwise disallow. Par­ty leadership, including Atif Khan, harbors suspi­cions that Marwat might obstruct party opera­tions as an alleged estab­lishment agent.

Subsequently, Sher Afzal Marwat retaliated by posting his response in the party’s WhatsApp group, strongly rebuking Atif Khan.

However, PTI Pesha­war Region Informa­tion Secretary Engineer Adil Nawaz posted a con­trasting view in anoth­er WhatsApp group on Tuesday. He claimed that amidst internal and ex­ternal threats faced by PTI, the differences be­tween Sher Afzal Marwat and Atif Khan are negli­gible. Nawaz stated that Atif Khan did not instruct office bearers or workers to boycott Marwat’s con­vention.

Nawaz asserted that the convention was or­chestrated under Atif Khan’s directives, men­tioning recorded voice messages corroborating these instructions. Ad­ditionally, Atif Khan al­legedly commended the success of prior worker conventions and played a pivotal role in ensuring their success, particular­ly in Mardan district.

Adil Nawaz highlighted that Atif Khan’s constit­uency workers, includ­ing his personal secretary and district cabinet, ac­tively oversaw arrange­ments for the worker conventions in Mardan district and would contin­ue to do so in the future.

Emphasizing Atif Khan’s instructions, Nawaz stat­ed the intention to organ­ize worker conventions in every tehsil of the Pesha­war region.