Tussle erupts between PTI leaders over workers convention

MARDAN - A heated dispute has arisen within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) involving former provincial minister Atif Khan and central senior vice president Sher Afzal Marwat regarding the organization of a workers’ convention, as per party sources.
Allegedly, Sher Afzal Marwat convened meetings of PTI workers at various locations across the province, including the residence of former MPA Amir Farzand. Sources claim that Atif Khan purportedly intervened, prohibiting party workers from attending these gatherings.
In a WhatsApp group message, Atif Khan criticized Sher Afzal Marwat, insinuating Marwat’s alleged ties with the establishment, suggesting that such connections allowed the organization of meetings, which the establishment would otherwise disallow. Party leadership, including Atif Khan, harbors suspicions that Marwat might obstruct party operations as an alleged establishment agent.
Subsequently, Sher Afzal Marwat retaliated by posting his response in the party’s WhatsApp group, strongly rebuking Atif Khan.
However, PTI Peshawar Region Information Secretary Engineer Adil Nawaz posted a contrasting view in another WhatsApp group on Tuesday. He claimed that amidst internal and external threats faced by PTI, the differences between Sher Afzal Marwat and Atif Khan are negligible. Nawaz stated that Atif Khan did not instruct office bearers or workers to boycott Marwat’s convention.
Nawaz asserted that the convention was orchestrated under Atif Khan’s directives, mentioning recorded voice messages corroborating these instructions. Additionally, Atif Khan allegedly commended the success of prior worker conventions and played a pivotal role in ensuring their success, particularly in Mardan district.
Adil Nawaz highlighted that Atif Khan’s constituency workers, including his personal secretary and district cabinet, actively oversaw arrangements for the worker conventions in Mardan district and would continue to do so in the future.
Emphasizing Atif Khan’s instructions, Nawaz stated the intention to organize worker conventions in every tehsil of the Peshawar region.