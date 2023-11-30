Thursday, November 30, 2023
UNICEF, KP forge collaboration across vital sectors

Our Staff Reporter
November 30, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  UNICEF’s Regional Director (South Asia), Sanjay Wijesekera, met with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Wednesday to address key issues across various priority sectors.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary praised UNICEF’s consist­ent support across multiple sectors, stating, “UNICEF has been a steadfast partner during challenging times.” 

He pledged to enhance govern­ment outreach for improved service delivery, emphasizing collaboration with UNICEF to establish child pro­tection units province-wide. More­over, he sought assistance in en­hancing primary and secondary education, particularly for girls, and highlighted the need for teacher ca­pacity building to raise education standards.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the necessity of UNICEF’s aid in for­mulating technical and skills-based education frameworks for youth, enabling students to gain certified skills upon completion. 

He commended UNICEF’s contribu­tions to the health sector, particularly in nutrition, immunization programs, and polio eradication.

The Regional Director commend­ed the government’s initiatives in ear­ly childhood education, child rights protection, and various vital sectors. Promising continued support, the UNICEF Regional Director affirmed the commitment to assist the provincial government in health, education, child protection, and innovative models.

Caretaker cabinet members, con­cerned administrative secretaries, and relevant officials also attended the meeting.

Our Staff Reporter

