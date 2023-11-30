US-made weapons recovered from 8 killed terrorists in SW

ISLAMABAD - Security and intelli­gence agencies, which conducted investiga­tions into the killing of eight terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in South Wa­ziristan, have found most sophisticated foreign made weap­ons including US-made weapons from their possession.

Banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is being given American leftover weapons with close cooperation of Afghan Taliban admin­istration in Kabul to be used for terrorism in Pakistan. Sources said this shows that there is huge leftover US weapons in Afghanistan which could be easily accessible to TTP and have been imposed on Pakistan for creating terror attacks to destabilize the country un­der a proper planning.

According to careful estimate, US-made weapons worth 7.12 billion US dollars were left by US security forces after their evacuation from Afghanistan in August 2021.

The use of the American weapons by TTP has made their strike capabilities more strong while encountering with Pakistani security forces in different counter terrorism opera­tions. TTP used these weapons in recent ter­ror attacks in Peshawar, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Lukki Marwat and at Mianwali air base in Balochistan. Banned BLA also used these weapons in Panjgour and Noshki terror at­tacks. On 12th July terror attack on Zhob Cantt in Balochistan, US made weapons were used by Afghan terrorists.

Similarly, on 6th September when two bor­der posts on Pak-Afghan border in Chitral were attacked, terrorists used most sophisticated weapons against Pakistan.

The sources said most of the terrorist attacks in Pakistan are originated from Afghanistan with complete planning training and weapons supplies to TTP. Security analysts have ques­tioned that how TTP is getting these weapons and who is providing these weapons. Analysts asked the international community to take ex­ception of the presence of terrorists and for­eign weapons in Afghanistan which are posing serious threats not only to Pakistan but also to the whole region.