UVAS arranges ‘Entrepreneurship Gala’

LAHORE  -  The Department of Economics and Business Management (DEBM) of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore arranged an ‘Entrepreneurship Gala’ here at the UVAS Business School, on Wednesday. Vice- Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad inaugurated the event, while Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Chairman DEBM Prof Dr Tahir Mehmood, Chairman Department of Statistics and Computer Science Dr Liaquat Ahmed and a large number of faculty members and students were present. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, speaking at the event, acknowledge the role of students who actively participated in the gala and displayed a variety of products.

