Wafaqi Mohtasib takes notice of persistent complaint against polyclinic  

ISLAMABAD - Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) Mr. Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has taken a serious notice of the persistent complaints received from the general public pointing out mismanagement and neglect being faced by them in the Polyclinic Hospital, Islamabad. The issues highlighted by the complainants include the non-functioning ofthe MRI Machine, shortage of anesthesia medicines, untrained hospital staff, sharing of beds by patients, scarce availability of medicines, delay in verification process of medical bills, and absence of basic facilities for the patients.

The Federal Ombudsman’s Inspection Team constituted under the Senior Advisor Mr.Ahmad Farooq will visit the Polyclinic Hospital today (Thursday). It will interact with the patients and the hospital administration to ascertain the state of affairs in the hospital causing a host of grievances to the patients and their attendants.

It has been pointed out by the complainants that despite the availability of the MRI Machine in the Hospital, the facility was being denied to the people. The staff usually gives long dates for conducting ultra-sound and other medical tests. Thalassemia patients were not being attended to properly by the hospital staff. Patients are required to wait for long hours to consult the doctors who normally arrive late which causes immense discomfort in the absence of proper seating arrangements or the waiting areas for the patients.

The Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Inspection team will formulate its recommendations for addressing the public grievances after meeting with the administration of the Polyclinic Hospital and submit its report to the Wafaqi Mohtasib within one week.