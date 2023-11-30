Winter Contingency Plan addresses varied hazards in KP

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), in collaboration with the Relief, Rehabil­itation, and Settlement Department of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, has formulated the Winter Contingen­cy Plan for 2023-24. This plan aims to effectively address a spectrum of natural hazards anticipated during the winter season in the province.

Covering extreme low temperatures, fog/smog, snowfall, rainfall, landslides, flash floods, and seismic activities prevalent in the mountainous northern and western regions, the comprehensive strategy encom­passes various strategies for hazard management.

Muhammad Qaisar Khan, Director General PDMA, highlighted that the Winter Contingency Plan 2023-24 was initiated in October 2023. Key stakeholders involved in this initiative include the Federal Gov­ernment, Provincial Line Departments, District Ad­ministration, UNDP GLOF-II, and other development partners. To bolster preparedness, digital tools were developed for data collection and sharing. These tools encompass district/sector-specific hazard informa­tion, vulnerability profiles, impact assessments, com­pensation details, resource mapping, need assess­ments, and coordination efforts.

An integral aspect of the plan is a detailed overview of winter hazard profiles for each district, offering in­sights into Composite Risk Scores and correspond­ing risks. The plan estimates the vulnerable popula­tion in case of emergencies and provides guidelines for mapping vulnerable sites and devising contingen­cy plans. Furthermore, it delineates the roles and re­sponsibilities of various departments to ensure a co­ordinated response to unfavourable scenarios.