Thursday, November 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Winter Contingency Plan addresses varied hazards in KP

Our Staff Reporter
November 30, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), in collaboration with the Relief, Rehabil­itation, and Settlement Department of Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, has formulated the Winter Contingen­cy Plan for 2023-24. This plan aims to effectively address a spectrum of natural hazards anticipated during the winter season in the province.

Covering extreme low temperatures, fog/smog, snowfall, rainfall, landslides, flash floods, and seismic activities prevalent in the mountainous northern and western regions, the comprehensive strategy encom­passes various strategies for hazard management.

Muhammad Qaisar Khan, Director General PDMA, highlighted that the Winter Contingency Plan 2023-24 was initiated in October 2023. Key stakeholders involved in this initiative include the Federal Gov­ernment, Provincial Line Departments, District Ad­ministration, UNDP GLOF-II, and other development partners. To bolster preparedness, digital tools were developed for data collection and sharing. These tools encompass district/sector-specific hazard informa­tion, vulnerability profiles, impact assessments, com­pensation details, resource mapping, need assess­ments, and coordination efforts.

Pakistan, Kuwait sign multi-billion dollar pacts

An integral aspect of the plan is a detailed overview of winter hazard profiles for each district, offering in­sights into Composite Risk Scores and correspond­ing risks. The plan estimates the vulnerable popula­tion in case of emergencies and provides guidelines for mapping vulnerable sites and devising contingen­cy plans. Furthermore, it delineates the roles and re­sponsibilities of various departments to ensure a co­ordinated response to unfavourable scenarios.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1701291745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023