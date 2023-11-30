Winter Contingency Plan addresses varied hazards in KP

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), in collaboration with the Relief, Rehabilitation, and Settlement Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has formulated the Winter Contingency Plan for 2023-24. This plan aims to effectively address a spectrum of natural hazards anticipated during the winter season in the province.
Covering extreme low temperatures, fog/smog, snowfall, rainfall, landslides, flash floods, and seismic activities prevalent in the mountainous northern and western regions, the comprehensive strategy encompasses various strategies for hazard management.
Muhammad Qaisar Khan, Director General PDMA, highlighted that the Winter Contingency Plan 2023-24 was initiated in October 2023. Key stakeholders involved in this initiative include the Federal Government, Provincial Line Departments, District Administration, UNDP GLOF-II, and other development partners. To bolster preparedness, digital tools were developed for data collection and sharing. These tools encompass district/sector-specific hazard information, vulnerability profiles, impact assessments, compensation details, resource mapping, need assessments, and coordination efforts.
An integral aspect of the plan is a detailed overview of winter hazard profiles for each district, offering insights into Composite Risk Scores and corresponding risks. The plan estimates the vulnerable population in case of emergencies and provides guidelines for mapping vulnerable sites and devising contingency plans. Furthermore, it delineates the roles and responsibilities of various departments to ensure a coordinated response to unfavourable scenarios.