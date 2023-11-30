Workshop highlights vitality of crime scene investigation

ISLAMABAD - PIFFERS Security Services, the leading security services provider in Pakistan, has taken a groundbreaking approach by organizing a complimentary Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) workshop in Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi.
The workshop, which was attended by diplomats, heads of security setups of multinational organizations, bureaucrats, journalists, and other professionals, aimed to enhance understanding of criminal behaviour and equip individuals to contribute effectively to law enforcement and justice systems.
Crime scene investigation plays a crucial role in criminal investigations, and the workshop aimed to provide the participants with a deeper understanding of this field. By raising awareness about the importance of evidence handling and forensic processes, the workshop aimed to foster a more informed and engaged community.
The workshop was conducted by Prof Dr Syed Shoaib Shah, a world-renowned forensic expert. Dr Shah, a graduate of Nishter Medical College Multan, holds a PhD in Human Genetics and Molecular Medicines. He is not only the first Pakistani to be board certified in forensic medicine but also a certified forensic consultant by the American College of Forensic Examiners International.
Dr Shah’s expertise and experience in the field of forensic medicine made him the perfect choice to lead the CSI workshop. His knowledge and insights into criminal investigations have helped countless law enforcement agencies and justice systems around the world.
“We are proud to have organized this complimentary CSI workshop in collaboration with Dr Syed Shoaib Shah,” said Cdr M Asad Qureshi, CEO of PIFFERS Security Services. “The workshop aimed to strengthen the understanding of crime scene investigation among professionals from various sectors, enabling them to contribute effectively to the security and justice systems of Pakistan.”
The participants of the workshop expressed their gratitude towards PIFFERS Security Services for organizing such an informative and engaging event. They highlighted the importance of such initiatives in building a safer and more secure society.
PIFFERS Security Services is committed to providing top-notch security solutions and continuously strives to enhance its services through innovative approaches. The successful completion of the CSI workshop is a testament to the company’s dedication to promoting knowledge and expertise in the field of security and law enforcement.