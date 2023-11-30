Youth dies, three injured in Karachi firing incidents

KARACHI-A youth was killed and three others including a woman were injured in separate incidents of firing in different localities of the metropolis on Wednesday, police said. According to details, unidentified gunmen shot injured a youth Irfan, 28, near Chiniot Hospital in Korangi No 2.5 and fled the scene. The wounded youth was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

A woman Shehnaz Bibi, 55, Abdul Waseh and Raja Shafqat were injured in separate incidents of firing in Rizvia Society, near Shafiq Mor and North Nazimabad. The injured were shifted to different hospitals for treatment and police after registering separate cases in all incidents started investigations.

Two robbers injured, held with looted valuables after ‘encounter’

Two robbers were injured and arrested with looted valuables and arms after exchange of fire with police in the metropolis on Wednesday. A woman was also injured in firing of the robbers.

According to details, two robbers fled after committing robbery in Gul Bahar Waheedabad area of Karachi. The police upon getting information chased the robbers and they barged into a house and started firing at police.

An exchange of firing took place in while both robbers were injured and held with looted valuables. The house owner woman was also injured in firing of the robbers.

The police took the recovered looted items, arms into custody, shifted the injured robber and woman to hospital.

Three suspects of int’l drugs trafficker gang held

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested three suspects of international drug smuggler gang including ring leader during an operation on Wednesday.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the gang members were involved in using the poverty stricken and people with economic problems to smuggle narcotics to Gulf Cooperation Council member countries. From June 2021 to August 2023, the ANF conducted 18 operations at airports, as a result of the operations, 19 smugglers connected to the gang were arrested, while on November 18, 2023, the 2 main members of the group, Abdul Qayyum Khan and Hussain Khan, were arrested red handed, he added.

The ANF spokesperson further stated that the nabbed suspects have admitted of their direct involvement in drug trafficking. On November 19, 2023, the third member of the gang, Qari Inayat, was also arrested.

The spokesperson said that the actions were important proceeding towards the prevention of possible exploitation of people with economic problems. The arrest of the leader of the international drug trafficking group was the expression of the ANF’s determination for a drug-free future, he concluded.