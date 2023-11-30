Zafar Ali Shah moves application in SC requesting to hear petition on polls

ISLAMABAD - Senior advocate Syed Zafar Ali Shah Wednesday moved an application in the Supreme Court re­questing it to hear his petition on general elections next week commencing from December 4.

Zafar stated that on 25-03-23, he had filed a con­stitution petition regarding not holding of general elections within 90 days as per command of the constitution before the apex court and requested; “Action under Article 6 of the constitution may be initiated against the Chief Secretary Punjab, In­spector General of Police of Punjab, interim Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and former Prime Minister/Chief Executive Shehbaz Sharif, PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ex-Defence Minis­ter Khawaja Asif, former Minister of Interior Rana Sanaullah, ex-Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.”

He stated that the constitution petition is pend­ing for adjudication before the apex court, add­ing a similar matter i.e. general election had been decided in constitutional petitions 32 & 36/2023 on 03-11-2023. Zafar maintained that one of the members of the bench Justice Athar Minallah in his additional note stated categorically stated, that the President of Pakistan, the Governors of the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Election Commis­sion of Pakistan are directly responsible for not holding of the general elections within stipulated time described in the constitution. Zafar Ali Shah stated that a vital question whether it is feasible and constitutionally perfect to allow and to hold the general elections which are supposed to be held on 08-02-2024 under the supervision of the same set-up i.e. President of Pakistan, the Gover­nors of the Punjab and KP and most important re­spondent Election Commission of Pakistan.