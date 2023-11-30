Zardari, Bilawal to address rally in Quetta today

QUETTA - President of Pakistan Peoples Party Parlia­mentarians Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday arrived in Quetta to address a notable public gather­ing on November 30 (today) as it marks the 56th Foundation Day of the PPP.

The leaders of PPP Balochistan including Mir Changez Khan Ja­mali, Rozi Khan Kakar, Sardar Sanaullah Zehri, Abdul Qadir Baloch and others received their lead­ership. Both leaders were accompanied by Nay­yar Hussain Bukhari, Sal­eem Mandviwalla, Sharjeel Memon and other senior leaders. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is gearing up for a notable public rally in Quetta, where they are ex­pected to share the stage at Ayub Stadium. Bilawal Zardari will also address the Balochistan High Court Bar Association and will meet the delegations of of­ficials of different organi­zations of PPP Balochistan.