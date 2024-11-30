12 dead in bus accident in India

NEW DELHI - At least 12 people died and over 20 were injured in a bus accident in India’s southwestern state of Maharashtra on Friday, a local police officer said over the phone. The accident occurred around noon in the state’s Gondia district when the state government-run bus overturned while trying to avoid a collision with a motorbike. As the driver swerved suddenly, the bus overturned, resulting in casualties. There were around 35 passengers on board of the bus. The injured were admitted to a local hospital. Some of them were said to be in a serious condition.