Saturday, November 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

12 dead in bus accident in India

12 dead in bus accident in India
NEWS WIRE
November 30, 2024
Newspaper, International

NEW DELHI  -  At least 12 people died and over 20 were injured in a bus accident in India’s southwestern state of Maharashtra on Friday, a local police officer said over the phone. The accident occurred around noon in the state’s Gondia district when the state government-run bus overturned while trying to avoid a collision with a motorbike. As the driver swerved suddenly, the bus overturned, resulting in casualties. There were around 35 passengers on board of the bus. The injured were admitted to a local hospital. Some of them were said to be in a serious condition.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1732863730.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024