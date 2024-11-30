12 more deaths in Kurram clashes take toll to 122

PESHAWAR - Despite the ceasefire agreement between the conflictive groups in Kurram district, firing incidents in various areas claimed at least 12 more lives and left 17 others injured on the ninth day of ongoing tribal clashes, police said on Friday.

Police said that a 10-day truce was agreed upon earlier in the week, but intermittent violence has rendered it ineffective as violence still persists, bringing the total death toll to 122 and the number of injured to 168. On Thursday, the death toll in the clashes had reached 107, but with five additional fatalities and nine injuries reported on Friday taking the death toll to 122.

The district administration said indeed there is a ceasefire agreement between separate groups in the area but still some miscreants whenever find a chance resort to firing causing fatalities and disrupting the peace efforts. It said that the main Peshawar-Parachinar highway remains closed for the eighth consecutive day, disrupting daily life and trade activities.

Deputy Commissioner of Kurram Javedullah Mehsud confirmed that the road closure has also halted trade at the Kharlachi border with Afghanistan, further exacerbating the economic impact on the region.

Additionally, due to the tense situation, internet and mobile phone services have been suspended, causing difficulties for residents, limiting their access to communication and essential services.

The recent spree of clashes began eight days ago with ambushes on two separate convoys under police escort, resulting in 52 deaths on November 21. Since then, violence between the warring factions has escalated, with police struggling to maintain control. The main highway closure has not only disrupted local transportation but also caused a complete suspension of trade with Afghanistan, particularly at the Kharlachi border. Meanwhile, the district administration is working to enforce the ceasefire. The situation also caused schools closure in the area.

Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud reported that efforts are underway, with a jirga of elders from Hangu, Orakzai, and Kohat engaging both sides to secure a truce. “The parties have agreed to the ceasefire, and steps are being taken to stop clashes,” he said.

Previous efforts to mediate peace, including a seven-day truce brokered by the provincial officials earlier this month, have failed to hold.

A high-powered delegation, including KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and IGP Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, had also negotiated a ceasefire last weekend, but violence resumed shortly afterward.