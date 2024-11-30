Saturday, November 30, 2024
15 injured as passenger van overturns

SARGODHA  -  15 passengers were injured as a van overturned here under the jurisdiction of Satellite town police station on Friday. Police spokesperson said that passenger bus was travelling from Mianwali to Faisalabad when all of sudden it overturned near Faisalabad road due to break failure of the bus. The passengers including Rubina Bibi (34),Muhammad Anwar(45),Zainab Bibi(54),Shahzadaan Bibi (33),Ishtiaq Ahmed (44),Hajraan Bibi (51),Shoaib Khan (41),Sadiq Mushtaq(47),Muhammad Naveed (40)Sultan Abdul Samad (45),Kashif (29),Ghulam Jan and others sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot,shifted the injured to Dr.Faisal Masood Hospital for necessary treatment and other formalities.

