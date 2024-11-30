Saturday, November 30, 2024
2500kg dead chicken wasted

November 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA  -  District police foiled attempt to supply 2500 kilograms dead chicken in the jurisdiction of Phularwan police station,here on Friday. According to a spokesperson,while acting on a tip-off, the police team stopped a vehicle at Saem Nala-Dhoori road in which the dead chicken was loaded. The police teams informed the Superintendent slaughter house Bhalwal, Dr Zil-e-Hussnain and Food Authority Officer,Muhammad Bilal who checked the chicken and declared it dead. Police wasted the dead chicken on the spot and registered case against the three accused Imran Maseeh,Faisal Shahzad and Muhammad Ashraf. The dead chicken was to be supplied in various areas of the tehsil Bhalwal.

