A Call for Global Peace

For over 400 days, Israel has relentlessly targeted children, women, and the elderly in Palestine and Lebanon, leaving a trail of devastation among innocent civilians. According to the United Nations, the most affected group in Gaza are children aged 5 to 9—victims who pose no conceivable threat. Yet, under the guise of self-defence, Israel continues its campaign of destruction. Can a five-year-old child truly challenge one of the world’s most advanced militaries?

Despite these atrocities and blatant violations of international humanitarian law, leaders from nations like the United States, United Kingdom, and Germany—who proclaim themselves champions of human rights—continue to support Israel, turning a blind eye to what is undeniably ethnic cleansing and genocide.

In a significant development, the International Criminal Court (ICC) recently issued arrest warrants for Israel’s Prime Minister, a former Defence Minister, and a Hamas official. However, the United States’ response was a shock to the world. Rather than supporting justice, it condemned the ICC’s actions and even threatened sanctions against its members—a clear violation of international law.

This growing disregard for international norms and human rights risks plunging the world into chaos, with the spectre of a third world war looming. The global community must prioritise peace and accountability, ensuring the dignity and rights of all people, regardless of religion, nationality, or ethnicity.

Let us strive for a world where every child can grow up free from fear and violence.

FAHAD RIND,

Johi.