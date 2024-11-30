A celebration of Pak-China friendship ‘Ba’Tie Girl’ returns to Chinese Cinemas

BEIJING - The highly anticipated re-release of “Ba’Tie Girl”, the groundbreaking co-production between Pakistani and Chinese producers will take place in Chinese mainland on December 16. The film, which translates to “The Girl from Ironclad-Brotherly Pakistan”, revolves around the heartwarming friendship between a Chinese woman and a Pakistani teenage girl, bonded by their shared passion for football, China Economic Net (CEN) reported. Having premiered in Chinese mainland on November 11, 2021, and later in Pakistan in August 2023, “Ba’Tie Girl” stars Chinese actress Wang Jiajia and Pakistani actress Shaiza Channa. The film beautifully captures the essence of Sino-Pakistani friendship and the timeless spirit of sportsmanship through cinematic storytelling of the mutual support and understanding between the people of the two countries. The film follows the journey of Lu You a Chinese athlete whose football career is cut short due to a serious injury. Seeking solace, she travels to a remote Pakistani village, where she meets a spirited teenage girl Nasha.

Despite their cultural differences, the two form an unbreakable bond over their shared love for football, embarking on a journey of self-discovery and resilience. “Ba’Tie Girl” has garnered significant attention not only in China and Pakistan but also at international film festivals, including the Silk Road International Film Festival and the Pingyao International Film Festival.

Reception to the film has been positive, highlighting its timeless themes of friendship, perseverance and the triumph of the human spirit.

On Maoyan, a Chinese movie ticketing platform, netizens expressed their excitement and anticipation for the film’s re-release. Many have commented on the heartwarming portrayal of friendship and the inspiring message of perseverance conveyed through “Ba’Tie Girl”. The re-release of “Ba’Tie Girl” in China holds special significance, marking a renewed celebration of China-Pakistan ties and the power of cinema to bring people together. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of globalization and cultural differences, the film serves as a reminder of the importance of mutual understanding and cooperation.