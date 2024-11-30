Saturday, November 30, 2024
ACC U19 Asia Cup: Shahzaib Khan's heroics lead Pakistan to victory over India

M Zawar
5:49 PM | November 30, 2024
Sports

Shahzaib Khan delivered a scintillating 159-run knock to propel Pakistan U19 to a 44-run win over arch-rivals India U19 in the opening match of the ACC U19 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan set a challenging target of 282 runs, thanks to Shahzaib's dominant performance, supported by a 130-run opening partnership with Usman Khan (60). Despite a middle-order collapse, Shahzaib's lone resistance, featuring five boundaries and ten sixes, ensured Pakistan posted 281-7 in their 50 overs.

India's chase faltered as they were bowled out for 237 runs, with Pakistan's bowlers delivering a collective effort. Ali Raza claimed three wickets, while Abdul Subhan and Faham-ul-Haq picked up two each. Naveed Ahmed Khan and Usman Khan also chipped in with a wicket apiece.

For India, Samarth Nagaraj was the standout bowler with three wickets, while Ayush Mhatre claimed two.

Pakistan's next match is against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 2, while India will take on Japan on the same day.

