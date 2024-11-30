Ahsan Iqbal for critical thinking, teamwork in education reforms

ISLAMABAD - Highlighting significant shortcomings in the country’s education system, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Friday stressed the importance of globally accredited training programs to align with 21st-century teaching standards. He was chairing a progress review meeting at the Teacher Training Institute. He emphasized the urgent need for education reforms to prepare the youth for future challenges. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Secretary and Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education, along with officials from the Planning and Education Ministries.

The Minister was briefed on the teacher training initiative, led by the National Institute of Excellence in Teacher Education (NIETE) in collaboration with the LUMS School of Education. Discussing the proposed education reforms, Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the importance of reviving foundational ethics and fostering a global perspective among youth. “Our education system must focus on building team dynamics, fostering collaboration, and achieving collective successes,” he stated.

The Minister underscored the evolving role of teachers as knowledge managers, responsible for producing future leaders equipped with life skills and a strong sense of community. The meeting highlighted significant shortcomings in the country’s education system, noting that 1.8 million teachers require preparation for modern challenges. Additionally, with 1 million new teachers needed to meet growing demographic demands, the Minister stressed the importance of globally accredited training programs to align with 21st-century teaching standards.

Proposed solutions included adopting best practices from countries like Finland, Singapore, Australia, and Vietnam, focusing on integrating theory with practice, fostering adaptability, and linking accreditation to career progression. Iqbal further stressed the need for mandatory certifications for headmasters and headmistress to evaluate their leadership abilities. He directed that public sector schools be equipped to impart essential skills, ensuring wide-reaching societal benefits from the proposed reforms. The meeting concluded with a roadmap for achieving international recognition through partnerships, curriculum development, and setting global benchmarks for teacher accreditation and 21st-century skills in public schools.