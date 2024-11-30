Ali Amin Gandapur vows justice for D-Chowk martyrs

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Gandapur asserted that there are no internal differences within the party and pledged that the sacrifices of martyrs at D-Chowk would not be in vain.

Before addressing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session, the chief minister prayed for the souls of party workers who lost their lives during the Islamabad protests. He noted that the government had allowed military intervention under Article 245 to control the situation.

Comparing the D-Chowk incident to historical events like Anarkali and Model Town, he criticized the use of force against protesters. Gandapur claimed that firing began at Dado Khail and continued at Chungi 26, emphasizing that the protests aimed to secure the release of their jailed leader.

He highlighted the unprecedented support shown by the public, vowing, "We will not let the blood of our workers go in vain, and those responsible will face consequences."

Gandapur also stressed the government's ongoing commitment to fighting terrorism. He warned the federal government not to push them to a point where they might retaliate similarly.

He criticized the Punjab Police, alleging that officers sought safety by chanting slogans for Imran Khan but later opened fire on protesters.

The assembly session, initially scheduled for 7 PM, started three hours late under the chairmanship of Speaker Babar Salim Swati and was adjourned until Monday at 3 PM following Gandapur's address.