Saturday, November 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ali Amin Gandapur vows justice for D-Chowk martyrs

Ali Amin Gandapur vows justice for D-Chowk martyrs
Web Desk
9:53 AM | November 30, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur asserted that there are no internal differences within the party and pledged that the sacrifices of martyrs at D-Chowk would not be in vain.

Before addressing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session, the chief minister prayed for the souls of party workers who lost their lives during the Islamabad protests. He noted that the government had allowed military intervention under Article 245 to control the situation.

Comparing the D-Chowk incident to historical events like Anarkali and Model Town, he criticized the use of force against protesters. Gandapur claimed that firing began at Dado Khail and continued at Chungi 26, emphasizing that the protests aimed to secure the release of their jailed leader.

He highlighted the unprecedented support shown by the public, vowing, "We will not let the blood of our workers go in vain, and those responsible will face consequences."

PPP to celebrate Foundation Day today

Gandapur also stressed the government's ongoing commitment to fighting terrorism. He warned the federal government not to push them to a point where they might retaliate similarly.

He criticized the Punjab Police, alleging that officers sought safety by chanting slogans for Imran Khan but later opened fire on protesters.

The assembly session, initially scheduled for 7 PM, started three hours late under the chairmanship of Speaker Babar Salim Swati and was adjourned until Monday at 3 PM following Gandapur's address.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1732944961.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024