Any laxity in discharging security duties will not be tolerated: DPO Asad Sarfraz

Bahawalpur - Following orders of the Inspector General of Punjab Police and DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan, the SDPOs and SHOs in their respective circles and police station limits have been told that negligence in discharging security duties will not be tolerated in any circumstances. The SDPOs and SHOs have been directed to check other officers on security duty at Imambarghs during Juma Prayers. The police high-ups examined weapons and security arrangements of the security personnel. DPO Asad Sarfaraz Khan, in his message, said it was important to make citizens feel safe. He said police was there to let the people know that security personnel were there for their safety. He further asked police officers to remain alert and vigilant and keep a close watch on the miscreants. “If we remain alert, the miscreants will not be able to succeed in their nefarious designs. Negligence and carelessness in security duties will not be tolerated at all,” he said. The DPO also issued instructions to all SDPOs and SHOs regarding effective patrolling and security arrangements in their respective areas.

Heads of colleges awarded certificates

Special Secretary for Higher Education Southern Punjab Sarfraz Ahmed awarded commendation certificates to the heads of government colleges in Bahawalpur division with the best first-year enrollment. A ceremony was held in this regard at the Government Graduate College for Women Dubai Mahal Road Bahawalpur. The event was attended by the Director of Colleges for Bahawalpur Division, the Principal of the Government Graduate College for Women Dubai Mahal Road Bahawalpur, and Principals from other colleges, teachers, and administrative officials. In his address, the Special Secretary for Higher Education Southern Punjab stated that providing the youth with quality education and training is the government’s top priority, and all resources are being utilized by the education department in this regard.

He said that the large number of enrollments in public colleges indicates that the public’s trust in the educational facilities provided by these institutions is increasing.

He noted that the academic results of public colleges are outstanding, and through various extracurricular activities, the new generation is being prepared to face future challenges. He urged teachers to dedicate all their energies to the education and training of the youth so that they can become the best and most useful citizens of society.

The Director of Colleges provided a briefing on the enrollment campaign and educational performance of colleges in Bahawalpur Division, while the Principal of the college informed the participants about the college’s performance.