Assignments Dilemma in Universities

Assignments have long been a cornerstone of university education, aimed at fostering learning, promoting research, and honing critical thinking skills. Yet, in the current age of advanced technology—where tools like ChatGPT are widely available—this traditional practice is increasingly under scrutiny.

Many students now rely on AI tools to complete their assignments, using them to generate content within seconds and submitting it without effort or understanding. Teachers, often aware that the submissions are not original, continue to assign tasks in the same outdated manner, knowing full well that the intended goals of learning and skill development are not being met.

This raises a crucial question: why persist with a practice that both students and teachers recognise as ineffective? Assignments in their current form seem to waste time for all involved. Students gain neither knowledge nor skills, and teachers derive little value from evaluating plagiarised or machine-generated work.

The focus must now shift towards more engaging and meaningful learning approaches. Instead of relying on traditional assignments, educators should consider methods like interactive discussions, encouraging students to present and defend ideas in class. Case studies and problem-solving exercises can allow students to tackle real-world issues, enhancing their practical and critical-thinking abilities. Group projects foster teamwork and collaboration, while presentations and debates enable students to research and articulate their understanding of topics. Workshops and simulations can further immerse students in real-life scenarios, promoting experiential learning.

These alternatives not only make reliance on AI tools difficult but also foster creativity, understanding, and analytical abilities—skills essential for both academic and professional success.

Traditional assignments have lost their relevance in the era of AI. It is time for universities to modernise their teaching practices to genuinely benefit students, equipping them with the tools and knowledge they need for the future. Education should prioritise meaningful engagement over rote task completion.

G. AKBAR PALIJO,

Larkana.