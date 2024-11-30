ATC grants bail to journalist Matiullah Jan in narcotics case

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad on Saturday approved the bail plea of senior journalist Matiullah Jan in a case related to the alleged sale and possession of narcotics. Justice Tahir Abbas Sipra presided over the hearing, during which Jan was presented before the court. A copy of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order was also submitted.

The court accepted Jan’s bail, directing him to submit surety bonds worth Rs. 10,000.

Earlier, on November 28, the ATC had granted a two-day physical remand for Jan. He faced multiple charges, including assaulting police officers, stealing a weapon, and drug possession. Islamabad police arrested him late Thursday night at the I-9 checkpoint.

According to the FIR, Jan’s vehicle allegedly struck a constable and stole a government-issued weapon. Authorities claim he was under the influence of drugs, with 246 grams of crystal meth recovered from his car.

The journalist faces charges under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997, anti-narcotics laws, and the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The case, registered on the complaint of Superintendent of Police Asif Ali, has drawn widespread criticism.

Both the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemned Jan’s arrest, expressing concern and calling for his immediate release.